Watch: On-duty driver and assistant halt train to buy yogurt in Lahore, both suspended The train was going to Karachi from Lahore. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Inter-city train driver in Lahore gets suspended after making unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.#pakistan #Railway #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/n6csvNXksQ— Naila Tanveer🦋 (@nailatanveer) December 8, 2021 Lahore Pakistan Trains