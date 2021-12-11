Around the Web ‘We must give him a smiling send-off’: Geetika Lidder, Brigadier LS Lidder’s wife at his funeral Brigadier Lidder, who was killed in the helicopter crash on December 8, was given a state funeral at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago #WATCH | "...We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier's wife. It's a big loss...," says wife of Brig LS Lidder, Geetika pic.twitter.com/unLv6sA7e7— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. helicopter crash funeral Read Comments