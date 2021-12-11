Around the Web Watch: Farmers head back home from Ghazipur border at the end of year-long protests The farmers are celebrating December 11 as ‘Vijay Diwas’. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Farmers leave their site of protest, Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), after suspending their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues pic.twitter.com/cts0zl4R4w— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Farmers Delhi protests