Around the Web Watch: Scenes from destruction caused by tornado as it killed at least 100, destroyed houses, in USA US President Joe Biden said called the tornado possibly ‘one of the largest’ storm outbreaks in American history, news agency AFP reported. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago A devastating, yet incredible, view from a drone in Bowling Green, Kentucky showing the path of destruction from a tornado. Video comes from @WHAS11 our @TEGNA affiliate in Louisville @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/eh7vDqB8P4— Tom Hunsicker (@TomSportsWUSA9) December 11, 2021 The most intense damage I have found in #Mayfield. The entire path in the town is less than 2% of the total path length. Homes with only slabs remaining. #Tornado #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/nXxoxNBVhY— WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) December 11, 2021 A devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and five other U.S. states, killing dozens of people and leaving a trail of destruction. The primary tornado traveled more than 227 miles across the state, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said https://t.co/NXwnqNNbhS pic.twitter.com/fi9h0Lg0hK— Reuters (@Reuters) December 11, 2021 Some of the worst destruction from the Kentucky tornado was centered in Mayfield, a town of nearly 10,000 people. At least 110 people were huddled inside a candle factory in the area when a tornado ripped through. https://t.co/1VRJZXLBWw pic.twitter.com/Mh3i3oEzZa— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2021 Drone footage shows Amazon warehouse destroyed by tornado https://t.co/st8aD39z3m pic.twitter.com/9AvzxwP7aN— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 11, 2021 Violent Tornado up close and personal off Interstate 155 ahead of Caruthersville, MO. Causing destruction in its path. #mowx #tornado #wedges #tornadoes @SimonStormRider pic.twitter.com/mNGRuOgfv3— Michael Gordon (@WX_ManMike) December 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States storms climate Read Comments