Around the Web Watch: CDS Bipin Rawat’s pre-recorded message played posthumously at 50th anniversary of 1971 war ‘Vijay Parv’ marks India’s victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played at an event on the occasion 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' inaugurated today at India Gate lawns in Delhi. This message was recorded on December 7.(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/trWYx7ogSy— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bipin Rawat army bangladesh war Read Comments