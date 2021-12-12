Around the Web Watch: Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar’s momentous final concert, where he played with tubes in his nose Ravi Shankar’s daughter Anoushka Shankar posted a video of the concert at Long Beach, California five weeks before her father’s death on December 11, 2012. Scroll Staff An hour ago 9 years ago today..Five weeks before, we did this, my father’s final concert, together in Long Beach California. He had so wanted to play one last show; you can see at the end he knew it was the last. The way he blesses the audiences and shares so much love with us all. pic.twitter.com/d0JL20X8bS— Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) December 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ravi Shankar Music Read Comments