Around the Web Watch: The moment when 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is the third Indian woman after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta to win the crown. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Make way for your new Miss Universe 2021 @HarnaazSandhu03 !! 👑👑👑India wins the title of Miss Universe after 21 years! 🎉🎉🎉We can’t wait to welcome you back home Harnaaaz!!! ❤️😍💫 pic.twitter.com/wQJXLyC4LC— Miss Diva (@MissDivaOrg) December 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Miss Universe women Read Comments