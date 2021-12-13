Around the Web Dancing, music, and fireworks: Watch farmers celebrating their homecoming from protest sites The farmers left the protest sites and set off for home on December 11. Scroll Staff 11 minutes ago Farmer celebrating homecoming.It will be crowdsourcing thread and anyone can comment video from their pind/city.We will amplify that.Video by Bhangra Twins pic.twitter.com/x0J7dxVrun— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 13, 2021 Farmers celebrating in Lalheri village of Punjab’s Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/FDtBoBceLq— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 13, 2021 This is how homecoming of farmers were welcomed in KAUNKE Kalan village of Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/OcACrkKqB8— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 13, 2021 Women took out Jago in KAUNKE Kalan village of Punjab to welcome farmers. pic.twitter.com/7GokihxS2t— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Punjab Farmers protests Read Comments