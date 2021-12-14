Around the Web Watch: ‘Succession’ episodes parodied as real life moments by actors Taylor Owen and James Neal ‘Succession’ stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook in leading roles. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYLOR OWEN (@taylorgraysen) View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYLOR OWEN (@taylorgraysen) View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYLOR OWEN (@taylorgraysen) View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYLOR OWEN (@taylorgraysen) View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYLOR OWEN (@taylorgraysen) View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYLOR OWEN (@taylorgraysen) View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYLOR OWEN (@taylorgraysen) View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYLOR OWEN (@taylorgraysen) View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYLOR OWEN (@taylorgraysen) Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Succession comedy parody Read Comments