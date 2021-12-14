Viral Video Watch: Actor Johny Lever recreates comic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ scene with son Jesse Lever The actor posted the video to celebrate 20 years of the movie. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago 20 years ago we shot this special scene with @jesse_lever @iHrithik @himanishivpuri from #kabhikhushikabhigham Congratulations to @karanjohar ji & the entire team! @DharmaMovies @sonymusicindia #20YearsOfK3G pic.twitter.com/tB3NnvuvxR— Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) December 9, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bollywood Funny Video Read Comments