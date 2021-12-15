Around the Web Watch: World’s largest corundum sapphire weighing over 300 kg unveiled in Sri Lanka The gem was mined three months ago in Ratnapura. Scroll Staff 10 minutes ago Sri Lankan authorities put on show what they said was the world's largest natural corundum blue sapphire. Weighing more than 680 pounds, it was found in a gem pit about three months ago https://t.co/DDja7KiVYg pic.twitter.com/GxC3Vo6p3a— Reuters (@Reuters) December 12, 2021 co Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sri Lanka gems Read Comments