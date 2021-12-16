Around the Web Watch: Protesting teachers gagged, detained at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s rally The teachers were protesting against not being employed despite being qualified. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago #WATCH | Punjab Police detained unemployed BEd TET (teacher eligibility test) qualified teachers who protested in CM Charanjit Singh Channi's rally in Sangrur earlier today pic.twitter.com/vFc0g59iGl— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Teachers Punjab Read Comments