Five African penguins find a new home in the Science City aquatic gallery, Ahmedabad

The five penguins are named Simon, Pumba, Nemo, Mushu, and Swen.

Five penguins brought from the southern tip of Africa have become the centre of attraction in the aquatic gallery at Science City in Ahmedabad.Must visit @GujScienceCity!VC: @ishaniparikh pic.twitter.com/5dAAzqZoGk— Dr. Rutvij Patel (@DrRutvij) December 17, 2021