Around the Web Watch: Severe wind storm causes tornadoes, fire, and extreme weather in parts of the United States The storm caused power outages for thousands of residents, especially in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Kansas. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago The fire in Oklahoma was intense, spreading thousands of acres in hours. More fire damage was done in Kansas on Wednesday as well.#OKwx #fire #windstorm pic.twitter.com/55yCGDvlyw— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 16, 2021 High winds, some over 100 mph, closed roads and knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers in parts of Kansas and Colorado. https://t.co/1KRvwQ0miO pic.twitter.com/4a46sEpIZZ— CNN (@CNN) December 16, 2021 An apocalyptic winter storm front swallowing Boulder this morning!In 90 seconds, it went from calm and warm to a wall of wind stronger than anything I have experienced 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0YU8Mq6taV— David Roche (@MountainRoche) December 15, 2021 A storm system carrying multiple tornadoes and powerful winds tore across the Great Plains and Midwestern states on Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the system had the highest number of hurricane-force wind gusts in a single day since 2004.https://t.co/kQ5XAeYYRB pic.twitter.com/jLQlgCs0GO— Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 16, 2021 Tonight in Kansas City! I drove by this fire! Crazy winds + lightning too! #weatherchannel #KansasCity #fire #storm #CNN #NBC @weatherchannel @cnnbrk @CNN @DailyMail pic.twitter.com/UsJEl5yeqS— Jennifer Bertrand (@jblovesdesign) December 16, 2021 This evening on @WeatherNation @wxkara @JesseKelleywx and I have updates on the massive fires that broke out in Kansas after 100 mph wind hit Russell County, plus the latest on tornado surveys that are ongoing from yesterday pic.twitter.com/IrPsAjo3OV— Steve Glazier (@SteveGlazier) December 16, 2021