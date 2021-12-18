Around the Web Watch: Protesting farmer gets warm welcome from family on returning home after a year Farmers are back to their families after their long vigil on the borders of Delhi. Scroll Staff An hour ago Out of Punjab - farmers are starting to arrive back home to their families after protesting in Delhi for over a year. While the repeal of three farming law is being called a victory for farmers it comes with a human cost. 700 farmers died - 9 from suicide. pic.twitter.com/7pm13kzTGj— Tarnjit Kaur Parmar (@Tarnjitkparmar) December 16, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Farmers protests Read Comments