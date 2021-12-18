Around the Web Caught on camera: Woman dragged on road by scooter as she resisted a snatching attempt in Delhi One of the two men riding the scooter has been arrested. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Delhi: Fortis employee dragged on the road for resisting snatching bidhttps://t.co/5eONVwwd8t pic.twitter.com/ncUZ7OEbkB— Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) December 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi crime Read Comments