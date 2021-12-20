Around the Web Watch: Gold recovered from flyers’ coffee flasks, footwear, and other things at Mumbai Airport Mumbai Airport Customs seized gold worth Rs 1.52 crore. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted a number of passengers who had ingeniously concealed gold and seized 3.8 kg Gold valued at Rs. 1.52 Crore from them. the Gold was found hidden in Coffee flask full of Coffee, in footwear and also in hair clutches. pic.twitter.com/gaS62HMLrH— Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) December 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Airport Customs Read Comments