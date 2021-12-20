Around the Web Watch: Chileans celebrate leftist Gabriel Boric’s election as country’s youngest president at 35 Boric won a thumping victory by winning 56 percent of the votes. He will take office in March 2022. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Wow. Incredible scenes in Santiago as the people of Chile come out to celebrate the victory of Gabriel Boric.Via @Claupascualgrau pic.twitter.com/wjBZxHfMoh— Read Teaching to Transgress by bell hooks (@JoshuaPotash) December 20, 2021 Leftwing former student leader Gabriel Boric, 35, will be Chile’s next president 🇨🇱He is on course for a resounding victory over far-right José Antonio Kast with more than half of the vote counted pic.twitter.com/pFYnzjD9Xx— John Bartlett (@jwbartlett92) December 19, 2021 I was having a walk this evening long before I thought results would come in. People poured out into Plaza Nunoa, ground zero of Gabriel Boric supporters, in a matter of minutes. By 7pm the Plaza was packed. Old, young, holding flags and banners. Cars honking. Festive. pic.twitter.com/0JUhyZ35lr— Somini Sengupta🥭 (@SominiSengupta) December 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chile elections