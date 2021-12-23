Around the Web Watch: This man has built a functioning four-wheeled vehicle from scrap It took him Rs 60,000. Scroll Staff An hour ago This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille pic.twitter.com/oFkD3SvsDt— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. vehicle invention