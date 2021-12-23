Viral Video Watch: Imagine running a marathon on Antarctic ice. Latvian Evija Reine has set a world record Reine completed the Antarctic Ice Marathon in a record time of 4 hours, 6 minutes, 11 seconds. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Latvian Evija Reine set a new women’s record for the Antarctic Ice Marathon with a time of 4:06:11 hours pic.twitter.com/Ur7nS0Fcb7— Reuters (@Reuters) December 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Marathon antarctica Read Comments