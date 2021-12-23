Around the Web Watch: Opposition leaders sing national anthem, read the Constitution to protest suspension of MPs The MPs were suspended not allowed to attend the Rajya Sanha winter session after suspension. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago #WATCH | Opposition leaders including LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge along with suspended MPs read the Preamble to the Constitution of India and recite the national anthem before the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament to protest against the suspension of MPs pic.twitter.com/9ZLp4Zf4mP— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Opposition Rajya Sabha