Viral Video Watch: Dogs are ecstatic on getting to choose Christmas gifts at rescue shelter in Ireland The gifts were sent by supporters of Dogs Trust Ireland. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago It's #SantaPawsDay - the day all our dogs get to pick their Christmas gift! Sadly, we couldn't fit them all in, but we hope the pure joy of the ones we did makes you smile!To all our supporters and everyone who sent a gift, thank you! We hope you have a very Merry Christmas! 💛 pic.twitter.com/lFR7LNdvZG— Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) December 21, 2021