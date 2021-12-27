Around the Web Caught on camera: Leopard wanders through Lucknow bylanes The animal is believed to have walked into the city from the jungles of Barabanki district. Forest Department officials have failed to trap it so far. Scroll Staff 8 hours ago लखनऊ के लोगों को कोविड नियमो का पालन करना सिखा रहा है तेंदुआन लोग दिन में घर से निकल पा रहे हैं न रात में.. pic.twitter.com/XhtuHUSL59— Mohammad Imran (@ImranTG1) December 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lucknow Leopard Uttar Pradesh