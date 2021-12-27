Around the Web The leggiest of them all: Newly discovered millipede species has 1,306 legs The species, called Eumillipes persephone, was discovered in Western Australia. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago WATCH: The ‘leggiest millipede on Earth,’ which was discovered in Australia has 1,306 legs https://t.co/FqrPlT2dbP pic.twitter.com/2rTGzP2lpE— Reuters (@Reuters) December 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Discovery