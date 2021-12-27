Around the Web Watch: Life-sized statue of football star Diego Maradona unveiled at Ezeiza airport in Argentina The statue was made using 3D printing. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago WATCH: A life-sized statue of soccer star Maradona, made using a 3D printing technique, was unveiled at Buenos Aires Province's Ezeiza airport in Argentina pic.twitter.com/DD7UZjNTd5— Reuters (@Reuters) December 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maradona Football