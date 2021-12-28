Around the Web ‘Don’t come to me for corruption cases up to Rs 15 lakh’: BJP MP Janardan Mishra at election rally ‘They need Rs 7 lakh to win this election and another Rs 7 lakh for the next. The remaining Rs 1 lakh will account for inflation.’ Scroll Staff 3 hours ago ...When people accuse sarpanch of corruption, I jokingly tell them that if corruption is up to Rs 15 lakhs don't come to me...come only if it's (corruption) beyond Rs 15 lakhs: BJP MP Janaradan Mishra in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh (27.12) pic.twitter.com/ImobGWecBH— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. BJP Corruption Madhya Pradesh