Around the Web Watch: This microchip can be inserted under the skin for easy access to 'Covid passports' Made by a Swedish company, the implants costs €100 each. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A Swedish company has come up with a microchip that can be inserted under the skin so that users can carry their Covid passports in their arm. pic.twitter.com/Vkl82q7dGR— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 21, 2021