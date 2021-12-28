Around the Web Watch: World’s first combination bus-train that runs on both roads and railway lines begins service The DMV is expected to become a popular mode of transport in Japan for the elderly in rural areas. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago It's a bus! It's a train! It's potentially great news for Japan's older population! pic.twitter.com/bUbTO4usJL— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) December 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Japan transport