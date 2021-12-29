Around the Web Watch: Dam ruptures cause devastating floods in Brazil’s Bahia state The floods have affected some 40 cities in the state and displaced over 35,000 people, locals media reports said. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago The death toll from floods hammering Bahia in Brazil’s north-east rose to 20 after two dams burst. Rescue teams are preparing for more rain in coming days. pic.twitter.com/JitDqzyDao— SBS News (@SBSNews) December 28, 2021 ▶️ Two dams broke in northeastern Brazil on Sunday, sending floodwaters rushing into the region and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents. 👉 Dams Burst in Northeastern Brazil as Region Hit by Floods https://t.co/Ggy3mYcRb9 pic.twitter.com/BaXLhUByXh— The Voice of America (@VOANews) December 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Brazil Flood