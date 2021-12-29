Somu Veerraju, the BJP’s president for the state of Andhra Pradesh has promised to bring down prices of liquor to Rs 50 per quarter bottle if voted to power in the state, The Times of India reported.

Veerraju was addressing a public meeting in Vijayawada, where he accused the YSR Congress government in the state of selling liquor of poor quality at high prices, while “known and popular brands” are not available, the report added.

In his address, Veerraju said that the prices of alcohol in the state would be reduced if one crore consumers of alcohol voted for BJP in the 2024 elections. “Quality” liquor would be made available at Rs 75 per bottle and, if the revenue improved, the price would be brought down to Rs 50, the BJP leader said.