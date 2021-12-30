Around the Web Caught on camera: Man assaults security guard for stopping him from entering bank without mask The incident took place in Delhi. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #WATCH | A man thrashed a guard for stopping him from entering a bank without wearing a mask in Chhatarpur. When the staff tried to intervene, the accused called his associates and ransacked the bank & assaulted the staff. A case is being registered in this regard: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/NARHhUBZ6y— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Coronavirus