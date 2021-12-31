Around the Web Watch: Protestors against Kalicharan’s arrest shout ‘long live Nathuram Godse’ in Gurugram Kalicharan was arrested on Thursday for praising Mohandas Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse at a religious event. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Right-wing groups in Gurgaon are protesting the arrest of religious leader Kalicharan by Raipur police; demanding his immediate release. The same group has been spearheading protests against namaz in open spaces in Gurgaon. People raising chants of "Nathuram Godse amar rahe" pic.twitter.com/LLsvQuTE1I— Pavneet Singh Chadha 🚜 🌾 (@pub_neat) December 31, 2021 pic.twitter.com/SOPIATfP4C— Pavneet Singh Chadha 🚜 🌾 (@pub_neat) December 31, 2021 "Desh ke Gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko" slogans raised. pic.twitter.com/hsLFuBXUsL— Pavneet Singh Chadha 🚜 🌾 (@pub_neat) December 31, 2021 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nathuram Godse hindutva