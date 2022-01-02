Scroll Watch: Security forces detain protestors in Bhopal demanding OBC reservation in Panchayat polls The protestors are demanding 27% reservation for OBCs. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A demonstration was already announced in Bhopal today by the OBC Mahasabha But don't know why Shivraj govt is abstaining from OBC class, why the govt has become bent on their suppression.#ReleaseChandrashekharAzad pic.twitter.com/DSIWIufCSI— Divya Ambedkar (@divyarnc51) January 2, 2022 Bhopal: Several #OBC leaders were detained ahead of their CM House gherao call in support of their demand of #OBCResrvation in Panchayat polls, on Sunday. Heavy police force has been deployed on all roads leading to CM House in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/ddvcZBMxSO— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh Protest