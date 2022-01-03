Around the Web Watch: BJP workers deflate state bus tyres to protest against Delhi government’s new excise rules The ‘chakka jam’ protests blocked roads at different locations in the national capital. Scroll Staff An hour ago As part of its “chakka jam” against #Delhi govt’s new excise policy, BJP cadre have allegedly deflated the front tyres of public buses across the city which will possibly take hours to be removed affecting traffic; this video is from Laxmi Nagar courtesy DTC Karamchari Ekta Union pic.twitter.com/arQ5nAKqvl— Jatin Anand (@JatinPaul) January 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi BJP AAP