Around the Web Watch: Walls cracked, lights swayed as earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit Taiwan on Monday evening No deaths or injuries have been reported yet. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Strong earthquake in eastern Taiwan. Felt shacking in Taipei. #taiwan #earthquake pic.twitter.com/99RVjdw39F— Vivienne Wei (@VivienneWei) January 3, 2022 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit northeastern Taiwan. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/qtN4Xlndr9— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) January 3, 2022