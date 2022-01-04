Around the Web Watch: Walls cracked, lights swayed as earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit Taiwan on Monday evening No deaths or injuries have been reported yet. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Strong earthquake in eastern Taiwan. Felt shacking in Taipei. #taiwan #earthquake pic.twitter.com/99RVjdw39F— Vivienne Wei (@VivienneWei) January 3, 2022 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit northeastern Taiwan. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/qtN4Xlndr9— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) January 3, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. earthquake Taiwan