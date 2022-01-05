Around the Web Watch: Kashmir’s streets and homes are covered in thick snow as winter tightens its grip Heavy snowfall has affected daily life. Scroll Staff An hour ago As it continues to snow across Kashmir.. #Gulmarg #snow #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/j53D7OM7rW— Ishfaq Tantry اِشفاق تانترے (@ishfaqtantry) January 5, 2022 Dawar Gurez buried under 2 feet of snow.Video: Sajid Raina pic.twitter.com/0IQBwYDmsC— Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) January 5, 2022 The frontier Gurez valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district received heavy snowfall. #Kashmir #Srinagar #Bandipora pic.twitter.com/mFZp9MirKO— Sajid Raina (@Journosajid) January 5, 2022 Around 3 inches of fresh snow has accumulated at Drass.Video: Yaseen Sabri pic.twitter.com/Gu2aWlHs6f— Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) January 5, 2022 Kashmir valley have received another spell of the snowfall on the second consecutive day, however the snow plough is clearing the snow from Mujipathri Rayar road. pic.twitter.com/QUX3fzRk6T— ARIF RASHID (@Arifrashid0) January 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Snow Kashmir