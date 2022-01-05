Around the Web ‘Dirty mind and unethical journalism’: Retired Navy officer on Arnab Goswami’s ‘Vadra Congress’ jibe Lieutenant Commander Gokul Chandran confronted Goswami during a debate on Republic TV. Scroll Staff An hour ago It gave me a high when I walked out of a Arnab show after telling him how low his journalistic ethics are as he used "Vadra Congress" and asked him if he is so afraid of my answer as he was afraid and shouted "mujhe bachao" from a police van. He was really a coward and muted me pic.twitter.com/MROTh47u0s— Lt Cdr Gokul (@gokulchan) January 4, 2022 Watch the full debate here. Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian Navy Arnab Goswami