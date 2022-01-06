Around the Web Watch: Pregnant woman carried on cot for 4 km as relentless snowfall blocks roads in Uri, Kashmir She was then picked up by an ambulance and admitted to a hospital. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago An expecting woman from Hilan in Uri was carried on a cot for 4 km as snow clearance wasn't done in their area. The woman had omplained of labour pain and reached hospital after many hours. pic.twitter.com/wfELbg4wIe— Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) January 5, 2022 Kin of the pregnant woman who carried her for a long distance on a cot flay admin for not clearing roads of snow. Out of bound villages need to be cleared at once. Expecting ladies, Covid patients cannot wait for days to reach hospital. pic.twitter.com/0iVxEuRSsd— Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) January 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kashmir snow