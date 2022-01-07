Around the Web ‘We need to get the vaccine’: Rafael Nadal reacts to Novak Djokovic’s visa denial for Australia Open Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to Australia for not being vaccinated against Covid-19. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rafa Nadal serves up an ace on Djokovic:"I believe in what the people who knows about medicine say, and if the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine." pic.twitter.com/d3mPtPBBnc— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) January 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rafael Nadal Australia Open Novak Djokovic