Around the Web Watch: Historic heatwave makes Argentina the hottest place on earth for a while The heatwave strained the power infrastructure, leaving many residents without electricity for hours. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Argentina is facing a historic heat wave with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius (104°F), making the country for a while the hottest place on the planet, straining power grids and forcing residents to seek sanctuary in the shade https://t.co/RD0vSbNdNO pic.twitter.com/XmzUiOEmAV— Reuters (@Reuters) January 12, 2022