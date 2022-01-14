Around the Web Watch: Child musician plays the drums to Led Zeppelin’s 1969 hit, ‘Good Times Bad Times’ Yoyoka is a 12-year-old drummer from Japan. Scroll Staff 10 minutes ago Led Zeppelin released their debut self titled album 53 years ago today….featuring classics like “Good Times Bad Times” “Dazed and Confused” and “Communication Breakdown”…enjoy this kid smashing the drums on Good Times Bad Times pic.twitter.com/tg9TdA4Ozb— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) January 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. children music