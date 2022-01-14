Around the Web Watch: We have no faith in Supreme Court and Constitution, says Yati Narsinghanand Giri In a video now viral on social media, Giri was also heard saying that there will be continuous protests once Jitendra Tyagi is released from police custody. Scroll Staff An hour ago Yati "We have no trust in the Supreme court & constitution. This constitution is book for the murder of 100 crore Hindus. Those who belive in it will be killed. Those who believe in this system, police, politicians and Army, They will die like a dog."#ArrestYatiNarasinghanand pic.twitter.com/RPtGd6zllQ— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 14, 2022 Also readHaridwar hate speech case: Police arrest former UP Shia Waqf board chief Jitendra Tyagi We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Yati Narsinghanand Giri Hate speech