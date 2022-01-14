Around the Web Watch: Heavy rains lead to flash floods in southwest France, red alert issued One person has been reported dead. Scroll Staff An hour ago Schools and roads stayed closed as flash #floods after #HeavyRains hit southwest #France. Several areas were placed on #redalert, meaning, people should not go out unless essential.#GlobalCrisis #Flood #flooding #rain pic.twitter.com/wMg16Bbwks— Global Crisis (@_GlobalCrisis_) January 11, 2022 the river Gave d'Oloron overflows its banks. Flooding in Navarrenx. #France #flood #flooding #floods #FlashFlood #heavyrain #HeavyRains #tormenta #thunderstorm #rainfall #alluvione #lluvias #lluvia pic.twitter.com/HDvf65U1hF— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) January 10, 2022 📢 Horror of Europe! France is sinking. Flash floods in Toulouse📅 January 11-12Horreur de l'Europe ! La France coule. Crues éclair à Toulouse #toulouse #france #garonne #ariège #flood #lluvia #europe #flooding #rain #inonder #inondationVIDEO> https://t.co/3nqVP35uhJ pic.twitter.com/IUv1DBgDi4— Natural Disasters News (@FatalisT69) January 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. France flood