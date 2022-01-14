Around the Web Watch: Nurses hold vigil outside the White House in Washington DC for coworkers who died of Covid-19 A total of 481 candles were lit during the vigil, one for each of the nurses who died, news agency AFP reported. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago VIDEO: Nurses and activists hold a candlelight vigil outside the White House in Washington, DC, lighting 481 candles, one for each of the nurses who died due to the #COVID19 pandemic in the United States pic.twitter.com/Q5PlfqxfmQ— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 United States