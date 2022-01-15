Around the Web Watch: Another round of Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport, begins in Madurai And the injuries keep mounting, too. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH Jallikattu competition in Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu As many as 48 persons have sustained injuries in this event, as per a health official pic.twitter.com/ZqFRCC3GKd— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022 #WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu competition underway in Palamedu area of Madurai. pic.twitter.com/f5MGyMb0Gd— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu animals