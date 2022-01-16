Around the Web Watch: Massive volcano eruption causes tsunami waves in Tonga, alert issued for US west coast, Japan The underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai erupted on Saturday, causing huge waves to crash onto the South Pacific island of Tonga. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #Tonga 🇹🇴🌋Entre vapor de agua, rayos y flujos piroclásticos, esta fue la pesadilla que se vivió en las cercanías del volcán #HungaTongaHungaHaapai después de su gigantesca erupción de ayer. pic.twitter.com/fvRuOYM1YY— Alejandro S. Méndez ⚒️ (@asalmendez) January 14, 2022 WATCH: Footage of massive #Tonga volcano eruption that caused Tsunami pic.twitter.com/tYEZXlKJj5— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 15, 2022 The ongoing eruption of Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano appears to be the most powerful and violent eruption of the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/VK0A1kQUSq— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022 Tsunami videos out of Tonga 🇹🇴 this afternoon following the Volcano Eruption. pic.twitter.com/JTIcEdbpGe— Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022 WATCH: Santa Cruz Harbor filled with flood water after Tsunami waves hit California as a result of Tonga volcano eruption pic.twitter.com/FAuDmc03jE— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 15, 2022 Soquel Creek in Santa Cruz flowing *backwards* because of a tsunami 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JxFsllhhdX— robwormald (@robwormald) January 15, 2022 #Tsunami video completo #valdivia #Chile pic.twitter.com/jovZxOPCby— Gustavo (@gustavodv_) January 15, 2022 🔊ATENTO AVISO🔈Pedimos a la población NO ingresar al mar, debido a que la Dirección de Protección Civil y Bomberos de Manzanillo, reporta un comportamiento inusual en las corrientes marinas. Agradecemos a la población atender este llamado. #ProteccionCivilSomosTodos pic.twitter.com/RuJuJrmOJf— Editorial El Noticiero (@NoticieroColima) January 15, 2022 El Tsunami en Manzanillo, Colima #alert #Manzanillo #TongaVolcano #tongatsunami pic.twitter.com/Qx9GLMoxXs— Solar Destiny ☀️ (@Jans_Arbor) January 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tsunami Volcano