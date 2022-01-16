Around the Web Watch: Memories of Collarwali the tiger, mother to 29 cubs, who has died The tiger died in Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, from old age. Scroll Staff An hour ago The famous Collarwali with its 4 cubs. It’s time for the cubs to get separated & establish their own territory. We may be witnessing their last togetherness. Sent by a friend from MP. pic.twitter.com/3VHxptnqWV— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 30, 2019 Collarwali Tigress, the 'supermom' of Pench Tiger Reserve with with three young cubs sighted today on morning safari in Pench National Park. Taking her cubs to the location of kill to feed them 🐅Video by our Naturalist: Prabhir Patil#Pench #PenchTigerReserve pic.twitter.com/68tqkEJN64— Pench Jungle Camp (@PenchJungleRes) November 4, 2019 The day before women's day, the magnificent tigress "Collarwali" came out and said good morning to us!A supermom with the highest number of Cubs(29 till date) in the recorded history of tigers worldwide.What a woman!#pench pic.twitter.com/O9dvf4QtoL— swarup mohanty (@mohanty_swarup) March 7, 2020 Collarwali n cubs today morning safari. pic.twitter.com/01Xg4Y6GRy— Kohka WildernessCamp (@PenchKohka) May 20, 2019 Animals practice social distancing well. Watch the video & see how Collarwali from Pench along with her family is presenting a good example of social distancing. They are teaching us that little separation doesn't have to be a bad thing.📹 : GoluVarkadePench#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/ZyoZ8WudQV— Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) April 4, 2020 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tiger Animals