'Terribly good people': Producer George Martin tells his granddaughter why he signed up The Beatles It wasn't the music that tipped the scale. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago I don't normally share anything personal but this my dad from a while back explaining to my daughter he signed the Beatles. Ordinary people do extraordinary things. Great decisions are made for the simplest reasons. "I figured if I like them this much other people might too" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4bf96b4zS— Giles Martin (@mashupmartin) January 19, 2022