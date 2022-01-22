Around the Web Watch: Drunk man climbs mobile tower, stays up there for 45 minutes Caught on camera in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #WATCH | A man climbed atop a mobile tower in an inebriated condition in Vijay Nagar area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Friday "He was drunk. He came down from the tower after nearly 45 minutes. Why he climbed atop the tower will be known after an inquiry," a sub-inspector said pic.twitter.com/RhX3G3uwEG— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. liquor indore